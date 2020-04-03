Wake-up call: More than 60 infected at San Antonio nursing home

A coronavirus outbreak has now infected more than 60 residents at a San Antonio nursing home.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Friday that at least eight staff members at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have also tested positive. Nirenberg says the city is scrambling to test and locate more than 50 other people who worked at the home.

The outbreak is one of the biggest at any single nursing home in the U.S.

One resident has died and officials say they're concerned that employees who have been working at multiple facilities might have spread the virus to other locations.

