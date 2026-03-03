21-year-old man, 2-year-old child killed in in Rusk County no-passing zone crash

article

A 21-year-old man and a young child died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the 7400 block of State Highway 323, northwest of Henderson, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators determined a car was traveling north when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. The driver lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as River Burks of Troup, and a 2-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger, a 6-year-old child, was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, in critical condition.

Texas DPS officials confirmed the crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the children. It also remains unclear what the relationship was between the children and the driver.