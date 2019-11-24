Wake held Sunday for Allen H.S. football player; Funeral set for Monday

The funeral for an Allen High School student who was murdered last week is Monday morning.

Marquel Ellis Jr., 16, was randomly shot and killed at a house party in Plano a week ago. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. at One Community Church in Plano.

Hundreds gathered Sunday night at that same church to remember Ellis. Family and longtime friends called Ellis a role model who touched many lives.

Monday's funeral is expected to be well attended by his family, teammates, coaches, teachers, and friends.

Two teenagers are now charged with the murder. Investigators said they were asked to leave a party at a short term rental house, and retaliated by firing at least 18 shots toward the home.

Christian Hill, 18, turned himself in to Plano police on Thursday, and 17-year-old Kemond Smith was arrested days after the shooting.