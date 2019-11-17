Allen High School football player fatally shot at house party in Plano

article

A 16-year-old who played football at Allen High School was fatally shot at a house party in Plano Saturday night.

Police said they got a call at 10 p.m. about possible gunshots in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Plano PD has not yet identified the victim, but the Twitter accounts for the Allen High School football team and basketball team posted about the loss of Marquel Ellis.

Investigators found that there was a party in one of the homes, when a group got kicked out.

After leaving, they went to get a gun, and then fired into the home.

Advertisement

Police are not yet sure if they got the gun from one of their vehicles, or left to get one and then came back.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers have talked to people who were at the party, and added that they are cooperating.

Police said they have not yet identified any suspects, and they working to get surveillance video from neighbors.

This is the first homicide reported in Plano this year, police said.