Wagyu stuffed shells recipe from Maggiano Little Italy
Wagyu stuffed shells recipe: Makes about 20 shells
Ingredients:
- 4 oz olive oil
- 1lb Wagyu beef
- 2 oz white onion, diced small
- 2 oz celery, diced small
- 2 oz carrot, grated
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped small
- 1 T sea salt
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 oz tomatoes, diced small
- ½ cup spinach leaves, roughly chopped
- 1 cup freshly grated parmesan
- 20 jumbo shells (cooked per instructions below)
- 16 oz favorite tomato sauce recipe
- 1 oz Calabrian chiles, chopped
- 1 cup ricotta cheeseSoften and whip with 1 T olive oil seasoned with black pepper
- ½ bunch fresh basil
Recipe for the Filling:
- Preheat a skillet on medium.
- Once preheated, add 2 oz olive oil.
- Add the ground wagyu beef and cook for 3 minutes.
- After the meat is 75% cooked add the salt, onions, celery, carrots and garlic cook for 8-10 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.
- Add the heavy cream and simmer until thickened roughly 3-4 minutes.
- Add the chopped spinach, tomatoes and ½ the freshly grated parmesan cheese.
- Remove the filling from the skillet to a mixing bowl and cool to room temperature.
- The mixture is now ready to be stuffed into the shells.
Recipe for the Shells:
- Pre-heat oven to 375.
- Heat sauce in a pot to a simmer. Add Calabrian Chiles. Hold warm.
- Cook the shells per instructions on package & allow to cool to room temperature.
- With a tablespoon, fill the shells with wagyu filling - roughly 1 oz per shell.
- Place the shells in an oven-proof dish lightly rubbed with 1 T olive oil and cover with sauce.
- Place in oven and bake until bubbling hot roughly 2–4 minutes.
Remove from oven and garnish with dollops of ricotta, the remaining fresh grated parmesan and torn basil leaves and serve.