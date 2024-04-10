Warrant issued for Mesquite teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

Mesquite police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Mesquite PD says that a warrant has been obtained for Cesar Jimenez.

A letter to parents at Vroonland Vanguard High School acquired by FOX 4 said that Jimenez worked in the school's automotive program.

Administrators said they contacted Mesquite police after witnessing "inappropriate behavior" by Jimenez toward a student.

Jimenez resigned after learning of Mesquite ISD's concerns and the police investigation, according to the district.

"As educators, we share your heartbreak and shock about this situation, and we are committed to moving forward with care and support for our students and families," reads the email to parents.

Mesquite police told FOX 4 on Tuesday that Jimenez has not been arrested at this time.