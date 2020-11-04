Voters give the okay for some local school proposals, not all

article

Voters in several cities and school districts were asked to increase their taxes.

Dallas ISD proposed a record-setting bond package worth more than $3.7 billion. It was broken into five different propositions.

Proposition A for building and repairing schools and Proposition B for updating technology both passed.

But Propositions C, D and E did not pass. Those asked voters to fund repairs for athletic fields, repair existing swimming pools and a new performing arts facility.

Fort Worth ISD voters okayed a property tax increase with 52% saying yes.

The money raised will go toward teacher pay and provide funds for health and safety, security and technology.

And by a narrow margin, voters in Arlington said yes to a 9-cent tax increase to fund public schools. It passed by fewer than 200 votes.

The extra $56 million in revenue for Arlington ISD will go toward teacher and staff pay raises. It will also change the way state funding is decided which could generate more revenue down the line.

