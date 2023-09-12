Volunteers work to expand community garden that feeds veterans

Volunteers are working to make a community garden in Frisco the "Garden of the Future." The upgrades are an effort to combat the hunger crisis for veterans and their families.

More than 400 volunteers gathered at the St. Arbor Community Garden Tuesday morning to work on about a dozen upgrade projects.

The Home Depot Foundation is leading the volunteer effort, along with the Dallas-Fort Worth nonprofits Rebuilding Together North Texas, Veterans Produce, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dallas, and Veterans Point.

One of their biggest goals is to build out a 2,400-square-foot greenhouse with hydroponic garden beds. That will allow the organization to double future harvests and produce an additional 4,000 pounds of produce for veterans and their families.

"This morning is really game on from 8 to 12 for these 400 volunteers who are going to be out here building, painting, and digging in the dirt. Then it’s back on the buses to the next thing," said Kirk Thomas with Rebuilding Together North Texas.

The volunteers will also work on property upgrades like a new fence, picnic table and chairs, and a mural.

They hope to install a butterfly garden and an upgraded raised garden bed irrigation system all before lunch.