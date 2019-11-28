Volunteers, including Gov. Abbott and Matthew McConaughey, deliver Thanksgiving meals

Dozens of volunteers were out at the Meals on Wheels Central Kitchen to help deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Joining in on the volunteering were Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott as well Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey and their family.

Volunteers delivered to several homes in the Austin area.

