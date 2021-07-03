Violence interrupters offering a new approach to prevent violent crime in Dallas

There is a multi-pronged approach happening in Dallas to prevent violent crime.

A mix of officer targeted hot spots and volunteers on the streets both play a role in the crime reduction strategy.

In many large Texas cities, how to reduce crime is a contentious issue.

The legislature passed laws making it more difficult for cities to pay for strategies outside of traditional policing.

A press conference was held Saturday with some Dallas City Council members, the chief of police, and violence interrupters to each talk about their part in tackling violent crime.

Mar Butler and Debra Mendoza stick out while wearing bold orange t-shirts in what they call one of Dallas’ most violent neighborhoods.

"Like in this area right here, Overton and Illinois area, is mostly gang culture over here. Both Crips and Bloods," Butler said.

But when it comes to their jobs, they say sticking out is a good thing.

"We come in here, we know it’s going to be some hard work, but don’t panic, we’re here to help," Butler added.

They’re two of a dozen violence interrupters.

The Dallas City Council approved the full-time positions last budget season. They’re now on the job.

The interrupters, once living a life of crime, now steer people toward a clean path.

"I know how it is to come out of that lifestyle," Mendoza said.

They’re on call 24/7, walking the streets of high-crime areas, targeting convenience stores, apartment complexes and more.

"What these individuals will do is hopefully change someone’s heart," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Garcia believes interrupters might accomplish what officers cannot, given how embedded they are in communities, but he reiterates it’s only in addition to the work of his officers.

"We are here to stand, and this is just the beginning to also say that if you want to change your life, that we will have opportunities to do that," Garcia explained.

Year-to-date, violent crime is on the rise, but it was down in June, compared to the same time last year. Garcia pointed to his violent crime reduction plan that’s aggressively targeting hot spots.

City Council members are approaching this budget season. Last year, it increased overall police spending, but cut the overtime budget by $7 million, reallocating it to other areas.

"We have never said, no one around the horseshoe has ever said anything about defund the police. What we focus is reimagining public safety," Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas said.

When asked Saturday about the possibility of increasing police funding for more officers and overtime, Thomas did not give a definite stance, but he said he wants neighborhoods to take back their communities while police are there for reinforcement.

A sign that while the chief plans to continue his aggressive approach, people might also see more orange shirts.

"You are someone they see every single day that looks like you, that talks like you, that understands what you’ve been through, but we are sending a different message," Butler said.