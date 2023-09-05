Vigil set for TCU student killed in random act of violence

A vigil is set for Wednesday night for a TCU student murdered at random in Fort Worth's West 7th Entertainment District last week.

Wes Smith's family is expected to travel from Tennessee to Texas to attend. His parents say he was bright, athletic and selfless. They say they don't want his death to be in vain.

According to his family, 21-year-old Wes Smith was an all-American guy. He was student body president and captain of the football team in high school.

Wes went on to walk on at TCU his freshman year. He was double majoring in finance and strategic marketing with an internship lined up at an investment banking firm in Dallas.

"It was more about who he was that drew people to him more so than his accomplishments," said his dad, Philip Smith. "That carried over to TCU and his everyday life also."

Wes’ parents, Philip and Dorree Smith, spoke to FOX 4 from their Memphis home Tuesday, remembering their youngest son as a selfless man with an infectious personality.

The last time the Smiths saw their son was a month ago to finish moving him in at TCU for his junior year and to celebrate his 21st birthday.

"As we were pulling from out from where he was living, I was turning to Philip and said my heart is so full for him. He is so excited. He is so ready to be back," Dorree said.

Wes Smith (Source: St. Georges Independent School)

Early Friday morning, Smith was shot and killed seemingly at random outside a bar in Fort Worth’s West 7th Street district.

Investigators say 21-year-old Matthew Purdy approached Wes, said a few words and shot Wes three times. Purdy was later caught, and police say he confessed.

"His life matters. We want it to matter in a positive way that moves us forward to make things better for the next generation," Dorree said.

The Smiths say the loss has been felt from North Texas to Tennessee.

Wes spent his last day coaching middle school football at All Saints Episcopal followed by meeting up with his friends.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker revealed she too has a personal tie to the senseless shooting, writing on social media that Wes was her son’s coach. The mayor also called for police and the city to work with West 7th bars and businesses to make the area safer.

"I think it’s the grieving together in community and being able to share the stories. That is what keeps Wes alive and in our hearts and keep his memory going," Dorree said.

The Smiths will be back in town in Fort Worth on Wednesday. There is a vigil on TCU’s campus.

Wes’ funeral is set for next week in Memphis.