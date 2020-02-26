Vietnam War ‘Wall that Heals’ on display in Garland

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is now on display in Garland.

The “Wall that Heals” arrived Tuesday in North Texas. Volunteers then began assembling the 144 stamped panels at the Audubon Park Soccer Fields to make a wall that spans 375 feet and is 7 feet tall at its peak.

The three-quarter scale replica bears the names of more than 58,000 men and women who died in the Vietnam War. It also honors more than 3 million Americans who served during that time.

Julianna Blaylock with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund said the wall is considered the next best thing for veterans who can’t make it to the real Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

“A lot of people haven’t been able to go to Washington D.C. whether its financial or just even emotionally they haven’t been. There’s something special about being able to bring the wall home, to bring it into local communities where veterans can feel more comfortable and can come,” she said.

Blaylock said the trailer that hauls the wall all around the country turns into that mobile education center and to help teach visitors about the Vietnam War and that era in our nation’s history.

“It’s amazing. We do this 30-40 stops every year and I go out with it and you meet the most amazing people. You really see communities like Garland come together and support our Vietnam veterans and bring students out so we can teach them about that time period. It’s an amazing experience,” she said.

The wall will be open to the public for free all day and night through Sunday at 2 p.m.

Link: www.thewallthatheals.org