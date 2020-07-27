VIDEO: White woman throws fit, spews racial slur at Asian postal worker in Los Altos

Video is circulating of an incident at a Los Altos post office showing a white woman spewing racist vitriol toward an Asian employee.

Video of the encounter was posted to Twitter on Sunday around 9:36 p.m. In the video, the customer appears to be agitated with the postal worker.

While it is unclear what led up to the incident, the customer can be heard saying, "I don't want to hear all this other stuff you're trying to dictate to me. I've been in this country for 38 years, I think I should know what I'm doing."

The postal employee walks away from the counter and the disgruntled customer, under her breath, spews a racial slur aimed at people of Asian descent.

The ordeal was captured on cellphone video by another customer inside the post office, and moments after the angry woman uses the derogatory term, he tells her that language is unacceptable and she needs to leave.

Another customer can be heard in the background calling the Los Altos Police Department, but it's unclear if any officers responded.

Advertisement

As the woman — who has been dubbed a "Karen"— makes her way out of the post office, she curses at the Asian employee and drops the racial slur again.