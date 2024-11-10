Watch: Trapped toddler rescued from burning apartment in Granbury

The Brief Toddler rescued from second floor of burning apartment complex Firefighter's body camera caught the entire rescue The child was airlifted to Fort Worth for treatment.



Granbury Fire officials say a 2-year-old who was trapped in a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning was taken to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment.

Hood County 911 was called just before 1 a.m. on Sunday about an apartment fire in the 300 block of Parkwood in Granbury.

When firefighters arrived, they were told a child, Liam Keen, was trapped in a second floor bedroom.

A crew put a ladder up to the bedroom window and a firefighter was able to rescue the child from the burning apartment.

The child was taken to a waiting ambulance, then taken to Cook Children's in Fort Worth for more treatment.

The rescue was captured on a body camera worn by another firefighter.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The child's mother sent FOX 4 News this photo.

The boy's mother, Phylicia Keen, says her son's chest X-ray and blood work came back good, but he does have some carbon monoxide poisoning.

Doctors will monitor Liam overnight.

Keen says she is thankful for the first responders' quick actions to save her son.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for getting my baby out as quickly as you did. Y'all don't get enough credit, you really don't," said Keen through tears.

Keen says her apartment is unlivable and most of their belongings were destroyed in the fire. Another apartment has heavy water damage and a third has heavy smoke damage. In all, 15 people were displaced. Crews hope to get people back into their apartments later this week, if it is deemed safe.

A total of 45 firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hood County Fire is assisting with the investigation.