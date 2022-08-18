VIDEO: McKinney Police pull unconscious man from burning car

McKinney police officers are being credited for their quick actions to save an unconscious man from a burning vehicle.

Just after midnight on July 5, a pickup truck crashed into a barrier on the U.S. 75 service road and caught on fire.

Officers Cameron Johnson, Chris Stephens, Cody Minwell, Brad Williams, and a witness who stopped to help pulled the man out of the truck just seconds before the entire vehicle is swallowed by the flames.

Newly released bodycam video shows the officer pull open the door that was jammed shut.

Officers are then heard saying they found the pulse of the man.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Officer Cameron Johnson (McKinney Police)

The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in the ICU.