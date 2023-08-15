VIDEO: Man seen on camera firing 12 shots into car of girlfriend's ex in White Settlement

White Settlement police say they have arrested an 18-year-old who fired multiple shots into the car of his girlfriend's ex.

Lewis Parker III was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Lewis Parker III (Courtesy: White Settlement Police)

Surveillance video from the night of July 28 shows a man and woman, that police say is Parker and his girlfriend, pull into to the parking lot of the Executive Inn on I-30 in White Settlement.

In the video you can see the man go into the trunk of the Kia Forte and pull out a rifle.

The pair then run to a Chrysler 300 in the parking lot where multiple shots are fired into the empty vehicle, doing significant damage.

Police say they found 12 shell casings belonging to a .223 assault-style rifle at the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Video from police body camera showed oil and other fluids leaking from the car following the shooting.

Officers later learned that Parker's girlfriend had called 911 earlier in the night claiming her ex had kidnapped their 3 children.

Her ex and their children were staying at the Executive Inn, but police determined that no kidnapping had occurred.

According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of the vehicle said that his ex-girlfriend and Parker ran at him with a rifle while shouting at him to give the kids back.

He told police that he ran inside his room at the Executive Inn. He then watched through the window as Lewis fired the shots into his car, according to court documents.

He also told police that Parker has been aggressive with him over the phone in the past.

"The brazen discharge of a rifle at least a dozen times into a parked car with occupied hotel rooms directly behind is completely unacceptable," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook in a statement.

The victim and his children are staying in Arizona.