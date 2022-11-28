VIDEO: Irving police officer crashes into car that ran red light

Dashcam video shows a terrifying moment for an Irving police officer who crashed into a car that ran a red light early Monday morning.

Irving PD released the video from the cruiser showing a silver car blowing a stop light and entering the intersection as the officer was driving through it.

In the video you can see a piece of one of the cars thrown in the air.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

They have already been discharged and are at home recovering.

Irving police say the driver of the other vehicle was also not seriously injured.

The police department posted the video with the messages ‘drive safe’, ‘pay attention’ and ‘stop on red’.