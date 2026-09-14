Video: Fort Worth driver narrowly misses kids in family’s backyard

The Brief A driver lost control while speeding in north Fort Worth, crashing his car through a fence near three young children playing in a pool. Flying debris and pieces of a concrete pillar narrowly missed the 2-year-old and 5-year-old twins, with no children injured. Police cited the driver for reckless driving, but his identity has not been released.



A dangerous driver narrowly avoided hitting three children as they were playing in their backyard swimming pool.

Their family is still trying to steady their nerves after the extremely close call that was caught on camera.

Fort Worth crash caught on video

What we know:

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday in north Fort Worth. Fort Worth police said the driver of a Chevy Camaro lost control while speeding on Heritage Trace Parkway.

The car plowed through a wooden fence, hit a concrete pillar, and bounced back onto the roadway before eventually coming to a stop.

Dig deeper:

Cameras outside the home where the crash happened captured the scary moment.

The video shows the car smashing through the fence just moments after a young child walks by.

Amazingly, the flying debris, including pieces of concrete and large rocks from a divider post, missed the homeowners’ 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twin boys.

They shared the video with FOX 4 but declined an on-camera interview.

What they're saying:

District 4 Councilman Charlie Lauersdorf stopped by the home to show the family some support.

"One of my major concerns has been, and residents’ concerns in our area is speeding and distracted driving… to figure out what we as policymakers can do to kind of alleviate some of these sort of issues, prevent some of these issues," he said.

Lauersdorf said the damage is one concern but that is secondary to public safety.

"This fence obviously, it’s all HOA property. But again, the larger issue though is distracted driving or speeding. Figuring out what happened," he said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who was driving the Chevy Camaro. He was only cited for reckless driving.

The homeowners described the driver as a young man in his early 20s.

They said he also had a passenger in the car who was taken to the hospital with a gash on the head.