Riders seen walking down 245-foot roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas after it stops on incline
ARLINGTON, Texas - Guests on the Titan roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas were forced to get out of their seats and walk down a steep staircase on Thursday night after the ride appeared to stop halfway up the first incline.
Titan roller coaster malfunction
What we know:
Chad Casey, who was on the ground when it happened, recorded video as the riders made their way down one of the park’s tallest roller coasters. The ride stands at about 245 feet tall.
Multiple guests could be seen descending the stairs, though it's unclear exactly how many people were on the ride at the time.
Dig deeper:
Casey said other rides, including Tormenta and the Joker, also appeared to malfunction while he was at the amusement park on Thursday.
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Not the first time
Big picture view:
It’s not clear what caused the Titan to stop, but it’s also not the first time riders have had to make the steep climb down.
The roller coaster was evacuated in May after a park-wide power outage brought it to a sudden stop midair.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Storyful and Chad Casey.