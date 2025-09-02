Victim in Dallas homicide identified, suspect at large

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed on Aug. 31 in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Anthony Deon Lockett. The shooting is under investigation, and police have not released any details about a suspect or what led to the incident.



The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified the victim of a homicide that happened on Aug. 31 in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas.

Dallas Homicide Victim Identified

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Morrell Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.

That man has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Deon Lockett.

The shooting is under investigation.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not release any information about what led to the shooting, or if they have information on a suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cayce Shelton, #7760, at 214-671-3584 or at c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.