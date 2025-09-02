Victim in Dallas homicide identified, suspect at large
DALLAS - The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified the victim of a homicide that happened on Aug. 31 in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas.
What we know:
According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Morrell Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.
That man has been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Deon Lockett.
The shooting is under investigation.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not release any information about what led to the shooting, or if they have information on a suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cayce Shelton, #7760, at 214-671-3584 or at c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.