Veterans Day 2025 Free Meals and Deals: Where Texas veterans eat and save on Nov. 11

The Brief Veterans Day is Nov. 11; many restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discounts for veterans and active-duty service members. Most deals require valid military ID and are dine-in only at participating locations; hours and eligible menu items vary. Highlights include Applebee’s free entrée, Starbucks free tall coffee, Target 10% off, etc.



To honor and thank veterans for their service and sacrifice, many businesses offer discounts and special deals for Veterans Day.

Veterans Day, observed each year on November 11, honors all U.S. military veterans, living and deceased, who have served in the Armed Forces.

The holiday originated as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress renamed it Veterans Day to recognize all who served and not just those from WWI.

Across the country, the day is commemorated with parades, ceremonies, and community events. The restaurants and retailers listed below offer special discounts or free meals to veterans and active-duty service members as a gesture of gratitude.

Tips for Making the Most of Veterans Day Dining Deals and Discounts

To maximize these offers, veterans and active-duty military members should remember the following:

Bring proof of service as it is typically required to redeem offers, so make sure to bring a military ID, VA card, or other documentation.

Check Participation: Some offers are available only at participating locations, so call ahead or check online to ensure the location near you is honoring the deal.

Verify Offer Times: Most promotions are available on Nov. 11, but times vary, and some restaurants have specific hours for their offers.

Veterans Day 2025 Free Meals

Applebees

On Veterans Day, Applebees is once again honoring those who serve and have served in the U.S. armed forces. All active duty, reserves, national guard, and veterans, who dine in-restaurant will receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu as a heartfelt thank-you for their service.

This year marks the 18th consecutive year Applebee’s has celebrated Veterans Day with this tradition. Since the program began, Applebee’s has served more than 12.3 million free meals to America’s service members and veterans.

Applebee’s 2025 Veterans Day Menu includes a choice of seven popular entrées including:

6 oz. Top Sirloin

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken®

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe, known for its Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch, is inviting all veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel to enjoy a complimentary Patriot French Toast topped with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream — paired with Barista House Blend Coffee — on Veterans Day, November 11, for dine-in guests presenting a valid Military ID.

Auto Nation

This Veterans Day, AutoNation is honoring those who have served with an exclusive 20% discount on all services. The offer is available in-store at AutoNation-branded locations nationwide and through AutoNation Mobile Service from November 10–15, 2025.

Benihana

For Veteran's Day, veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree up to $59.00 valid towards food purchase only, alcohol excluded – one time use – cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion (including happy hour) – no cash value – excludes tax and gratuity. Valid ID required.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurants & Brewhouse is honoring the brave men and women who have served our country the best way we know how – with something deliciously sweet and made from the heart. On Tuesday, November 11, all active-duty and retired military dining in at BJ’s with a valid military ID will receive a FREE Chocolate Chunk Pizookie®, our warm, freshly baked cookie topped with rich vanilla ice cream – a small token of gratitude for the tremendous sacrifices made in service of our nation. And because one thank-you isn’t enough, from November 12 through December 31, guests with a valid military ID who dine in and purchase an entrée will receive a FREE Appetizer Bounce Back to enjoy on a future visit.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is proud to salute those who have served by offering free entrees on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to military veterans at all locations in Texas and Colorado. Active-duty military will receive a 20% discount on all menu items. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all discount programs.

Bonefish Grill

Veterans with proper ID enjoy a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp and non-alcoholic beverage on Nov. 11 at Bonefish Grill.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is offering a free lunch entrée to all Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID. The offer will be available on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, and guests can select any pasta from the lunch specials menu. Guests can find their nearest location or book a reservation at Dineatbuca.com.

Buffalo's Cafe

At Buffalo’s Cafe Veterans and active-duty military receive 25% off of your meal when dining in (alcohol not included). Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is honoring past and present armed service members by offering 10 FREE Boneless Wings and Fries with valid ID on Veterans Day. Off is available dine-in and walk-in at participating locations.

California Pizza Kitchen

Available exclusively on Tuesday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty service members are invited to enjoy a complimentary entrée and beverage from a special prix fixe menu when dining in at any participating California Pizza Kitchen location. As an extra thank-you, all veterans and active-duty service members who dine with CPK on Veterans Day will receive a Buy One Get One bounce back card redeemable for a Pizza, Pasta, or Salad (of equal or lesser value) on a future visit with the purchase of any Pizza, Pasta or Salad between November 12 and November 25 to thank them for their service. The Veterans Day offers will be available for dine-in only at all company-owned CPK restaurants. No purchase is necessary, but a valid military ID must be presented to redeem the offer.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

On Nov. 10 & No. 11, Veterans can enjoy a free appetizer or dessert with proper ID at Carrabba's Italian Grill.

Casa Nuova Italina Restaurant

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant's is offering a complimentary appetizer with any entrée purchase (dine-in only) for all retired and active-duty military guests. Guests can choose from Minestrone Soup, Fried Calamari, or Mozzarella Marinara.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Veterans and active military members will receive a complimentary appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Guests can find their closest restaurant at Cheddars.com .

Chili’s

All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day November 11, 2025 at all participating Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Please call ahead to your local Chili's if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals.

Cicis Pizza

At Cicis Pizza, free Adult Buffet for all veterans and active-duty military (dine-in only, valid at all locations).

Chipotle

At Chipotle, the military community can enjoy any entrée and get a second entrée for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11 at restaurants across the U.S. All guests with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion.

Chipotle is offering a a buy-one-get-one-free deal for all of Veterans Day weekend.

Cracker Barrel

Free Sunrise Pancake Breakfast for all Veterans and Active Duty Military with valid ID on Nov. 11.

Dave & Buster's

On November 11, Dave & Buster’s is offering veterans and active military a free entree up to $20 and a $10 Power Card. Additionally, they can receive 15% off all food and beverage purchases every day, all year round!

Denny’s

This Veterans Day, Denny’s invites active and retired military personnel to America’s Diner to enjoy a FREE Original Grand Slam® from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon local time at participating locations nationwide. The iconic, guest-favorite meal features two delicious and fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two crispy strips of bacon, two sausage links, and two eggs made to order. To redeem this offer, veterans and active-duty military need to present a valid military ID or DD 214.

Eintstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels are continuing their annual Veterans Day tradition by offering a free hot or iced coffee of any size to all veterans and active-duty service members on Tuesday, November 11.

Guests can claim their complimentary coffee in-bakery, through the mobile app, or online with the code FREECOFFEE, no purchase necessary.

Fazoli's

At Fazoli’s, V eterans and active duty military can dig nto a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce when dining in with code VET25. Must present a valid Military ID or wear a military uniform.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is honoring those who’ve served this Veterans Day with a special dine-in offer: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty service members will receive a complimentary lunch or dinner when dining with a guest.

Firehouse Subs

Join Firehouse Subs on Nov. 11 to celebrate and thank our military community with an exclusive Buy-One-Get-One-FREE offer where active-duty military personnel and veterans can enjoy any size sub and receive a second sub absolutely free with valid military ID. Simply present your military ID at checkout to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Thank you for your service!

Ford's Garage

Ford’s Garage is honoring Veterans Day on November 11 by offering U.S. veterans and active-duty military a free American Standard Burger or up to $15 off an entrée of their choice. This dine-in offer is available at participating locations with a valid military ID.

Golden Corral

The restaurant buffet is showing its appreciation for the men and women in uniform with its annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, from 4 p.m. to close. Active members and veterans will receive a free "thank you" buffet and beverage.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe will honor active and retired military members with a complimentary Classic Smash Burger all day long (valid ID required). Veterans can also combine this offer with Hard Rock Cafe's 15% military discount, making it easy to bring friends and family along for the celebration.

Honey Dew Donuts

On Tuesday, November 11, Honey Dew is proudly thanking those brave individuals who’ve served our country by offering a free coffee to all veterans—no purchase necessary (one per person). As a New England brand with deep community roots, Honey Dew continues its annual tradition of giving back to those who’ve given so much. It’s a small gesture of gratitude that’s brewed with heart.

Hooters

On Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

At Hurricane Grill & Wings, V eterans and active duty military can enjoy a complimentary entree from the following menu: 10 Bone-In Wings, Beer-Battered Fish & Chips, Steakburger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Chicken BLT Tacos. Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancake Combo - two buttermilk pancakes topped with glazed strawberries, blueberry topping, and whipped creme. Served with two eggs, hash browns and choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links. Dine in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In–N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger will be offering a complimentary meal, including any burger, fries, and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu. All current and former members of the U.S. military will additionally receive a special edition Veterans Day decal.

U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military are respectfully asked to present proof of military service to receive the complimentary made-to-order meal of choice offered at all In-N- Out Burger locations open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free deluxe cookie with a $5 purchase starting Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 with valid military ID, available in-store only.

Kona Grill

Veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree valued up to $49.00 valid towards food purchase only, alcohol excluded – one time use – cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion (including happy hour) – no cash value – excludes tax and gratuity. Valid ID required.

Little Caesars Pizza

Current military personnel and veterans can receive a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars' popular Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product, at participating locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Logan's Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is honoring America’s heroes this Veterans Day with a free meal for all active-duty and retired military members.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans with valid military ID or proof of service can dine in at participating locations and enjoy one of several popular entrées, like the All-American Cheeseburger, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, or BBQ Grilled Pork Chop, served with classic roadhouse sides.

LongHorn Steakhouse

On Nov. 11, LongHorn Steakhouse is giving veteran and active-duty steak-lovers 10% off their meal, along with a free appetizer or dessert for their table. This offer is available for dine-in and call-in orders only. Find the closest location at LongHornSteakhouse.com .

Maple Street Biscuit Company

Maple Street Biscuit Company is honoring those who’ve served our country this Veterans Day with 10% off for all active military and Veterans on Veterans Day - with a valid ID.

Native Grill & Wings

At Native Grill & Wings Veterans and active duty military can dine big and select a ½ LB Stripper Combo, ½ LB Boneless Combo, Native Chicken Sandwich with fries or #MyNative Burger with fries. Veterans and active-duty military must present a military ID or wear a military uniform.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

At Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 20% off all food items for veterans and active-duty military (valid at all locations).

Olive Garden

To thank members of the military for their service, Olive Garden is offering those that dine-in on Nov. 11 a complimentary entrée from a special menu, featuring favorites like Chicken Parmigiana and Fettuccine Alfredo. As always, entrees come with unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad. Guests can find their closest restaurant at OliveGarden.com .

Outback

On both Nov. 10, the Marine Corps 250th birthday and Nov. 11, Veterans Day, Outback Steakhouse is honoring Military Mates with a free Aussie 3-course meal – because one course isn’t enough to say "thanks." Redeemable in restaurants on select entrées with valid military ID.

Perry's Steakhouse

Perry's is offering Veterans and military members a free dinner-cut pork chop or 3-course military menu for $39 November 11 from 4:00 p.m. - close when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entree.

Reservations and military ID are required.

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop, is offering free bowls for all veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel with a valid ID on Tuesday, November 11, at participating locations nationwide. Guests can enjoy any of Playa’s fresh, made-to-order superfruit bowls featuring acai, pitaya, coconut, or green bases topped with fruit, granola, and drizzles.

Polly’s Pies

On Nov. 10 & 11, Veterans and Active-Duty Military get a free slice of pie. No purchase necessary. Offer valid for dine-in only and is available at all 13 Polly’s Pies locations, Show military ID in-store to redeem offer.

Prince Street Pizza

Prince Street Pizza , the iconic NYC-born pizzeria known for its signature Sicilian-style slices, is honoring Veterans and Active Duty Military with a free slice this Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 at all U.S. locations. To redeem, guests simply need to show a valid State ID with Veteran designator, VA Card, DD214, or Military CAC card.

Raising Cane's

Active or nonactive military, fire, police, EMTs, and their spouses can get 10% off their entire purchase on Nov. 11 when they mention the Hero Discount Program at the register. Valid ID is required to redeem.

RA Sushi

For Veteran's Day, veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree up to $49.00 valid towards food purchase only, alcohol excluded – one time use – cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion (including happy hour) – no cash value – excludes tax and gratuity. Valid ID required.

Red Robin

At Red Robin, Veterans and military members can enjoy a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger topped with Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce, American Cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun and served with bottomless fries. Dine-in only with valid military ID on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Round Table Pizza

At Round Table Pizza: Veterans and active duty militaryland 15% off of your order with code RTP321 at participating locations from Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, valid for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

Salt Water Social

Veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Excludes tax and gratuity. Valid ID required.

Someburros

Someburros is celebrating the season of gratitude with two limited-time offers available at all 17 Arizona locations:

Veterans Day – November 11

25% off all orders, up to $100

Available for Veterans, First Responders, and Active Military as a thank-you for their service.

Black Friday – November 28

Free small coffee with any purchase

Use code COFFEE on the Someburros app, www.someburros.com or in-person at any restaurant location to fuel up for a day of shopping and holiday fun.

Sonny’s BBQ

At Sonny's BBQ on Tuesday, Nov. 11, Veterans and active duty military are invited to enjoy a FREE Pork Big Deal* - a classic Sonny’s favorite featuring a pulled or sliced pork sandwich on garlic bread or a bun, pulse your choice of a sidekick and drink - with a valid ID.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, Veterans, military service members and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl.oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced). Offer valid on Nov. 11, 2025 at participating U.S. stores on café and drive-thru orders only. Cold Brew, Nitro and beverage customizations are excluded from this offer. Limit one per customer per visit.

In addition, Starbucks is donating $200,000 divided evenly between the USO and Wounded Warrior Project to support our military community.

STK Steakhouse

Veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree valued up to $69.00 valid towards food purchase only, alcohol excluded – one time use – cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion (including happy hour) – no cash value – excludes tax and gratuity. Valid ID required.

Tender Greens

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Veterans and their family members ger 50% off any order at Tender Greens. No ID required. Valid on food and non-alcoholic beverages Discount applies for up to 8 people and is available for dine-in and takeout orders only.

Exclusions: Not valid for online or third-party delivery orders, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, and cannot be exchanged for cash or other products.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse continues its annual Veterans Day tradition of treating veterans and active U.S. military to a free meal. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, every Texas Roadhouse location will distribute meal vouchers, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Proof of service is required and includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.



Vouchers can be redeemed through May 31, 2026, for one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

Tocaya

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Veterans and their family members ger 50% off any order at Tocaya . No ID required. Valid on food and non-alcoholic beverages Discount applies for up to 8 people and is available for dine-in and takeout orders only. Not valid for takeout, online, or third-party delivery orders and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts or exchanged for cash or other products.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks will be offering Veterans a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Veterans get to pick from a select menu with items such as a Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders, Caesar Salad (Chicken or Shrimp), or Chicken Street Tacos at participating locations.

WaWa

All day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, veterans, active military members, and their families get a free any size hot coffee at all 1,100+ Wawa stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Washington DC.

Yard House

Veterans and active military members will receive a complimentary appetizer on Nov. 11. To find the closest restaurant, visit YardHouse.com .

Veterans Day 2025 Discounts

All Seasons Uniforms

All Seasons Uniforms, a leading provider of uniforms and professional apparel across a wide range of industries, is offering military veterans a 10% discount on everything from corporate apparel to workwear.

Great Clips

Each year on Nov. 11, Great Clips provides veterans and active service members a free haircut, or a free haircut card for a future visit. Service members and veterans can visit any U.S. Great Clips salon for the free haircut and non-military customers can visit a salon on November 11 and receive a free haircut card to give to a service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you.

Museum of Illusions Atlanta

The Museum of Illusions Atlanta is partnering with VetTix once again to offer free admission to Military Veterans and their families—from Nov. 11 - 17. Both active military and retired U.S. Veterans may redeem free admission in person with proof of valid military ID.

Veterans are encouraged to create a Vet Tix account by visiting VetTix.org/sign-up and requesting Museum of Illusions tickets via the online platform. There are limited opportunities for veterans to receive a free family tickets package that includes two children and two adults.

Discounted admission is available year-round for members of the military and seniors in addition to this special giveaway.

Target

Target is offering Veterans a 10% discount for all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families both in-store and online from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, 2025. To get the discount, military service needs to be verified through Target Circle .

Walgreens and Duane Reade

Over Veterans Day weekend (Nov. 8-11), Walgreens and Duane Reade are honoring veterans, active-duty military and their families with a 20% discount on regularly priced products nationwide. It’s our way of saying thank you to those who serve and protect our country.

This offer is available to those with a valid military ID or proof of service and myWalgreens account. Shop in-store or skip the line with 1-hour Delivery and 30-minute Pickup options via Walgreens.com and the Walgreens app.

On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), all Walgreens stores and pharmacies will maintain regular hours. Customers can check the Walgreens store locator to determine the hours of their local store and pharmacy.

Exclusions apply. Full details available at walgreens.com/offerdetails .

Winn Dixie

Active military and veterans receive 11% off their in-store purchase on Nov. 11. Valid proof of military service required. Excludes stores engaged in a pre-closing clearance sale.