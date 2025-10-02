Verizon FIFA World Cup Tickets: How to score free tickets to a Dallas match

The Brief Verizon is giving away thousands of free 2026 World Cup tickets exclusively through its My Verizon app in October. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with drops for the June 14 match in Dallas on Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. For those not on Verizon, a second general ticket lottery will open to the public in late October, followed by other phases through 2026.



Verizon is giving away thousands of free FIFA World Cup tickets this month, and today is the day to score tickets to a match in Dallas.

Verizon Free World Cup Tickets

RANCAGUA, CHILE - SEPTEMBER 29: Detail of the match ball prior to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Group E match between France and South Africa at Estadio El Teniente on September 29, 2025 in Rancagua, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez - FIFA/FIF Expand

What we know:

Verizon will drop free tickets through the My Verizon app starting on Thursday.

Customers will be able to log in to the app and claim the free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free tickets for the June 14 match in Dallas are expected to drop at 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 and Oct. 8.

Drop for the June 14 match in Houston will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 1 p.m. on Oct. 9.

What they're saying:

"The World Cup is the biggest sports event in the world and the fandom is unlike any other. We knew we wanted to deliver access and experiences to our customers that are once in a lifetime," said Leslie Berland, Chief Marketing Officer at Verizon. "Our customers will get access throughout the World Cup - Beckham-style, with surprises, events and giveaways along the way."

2026 World Cup Ticket

What we know:

If you’re hoping to purchase tickets outright, you have four options to buy them directly from FIFA.

The first was a Visa pre-sale with an application process open from Sept. 10-19. Fans with a Visa credit card could apply to be part of a lottery system. Those picked should get an email this week with a timeslot to buy tickets.

Then in late October, a second ticket lottery will be open to everyone. Similar to the Visa pre-sale, fans will apply, wait for the draw, and if selected, get a time slot to buy tickets in November or December.

The third phase happens after the official FIFA World Cup draw in 2026. By then, fans will know the group stage matchups, so they will be able to apply for specific games. But again, the process is a lottery system.

Finally, any remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis closer to the tournament.

Dig deeper:

The price of tickets for group matches starts at $60 and could climb to almost $7,000 for the final.