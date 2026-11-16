DART launches Operation Access, increased security at rail stations

The Brief DART is rolling out a 90-day initiative called Operation Access on Monday. Riders should expect to show proof of a valid ticket before heading onto the train platform. DART says what it learns over the next 90 days will help decide whether fare checkpoints like these should expand to stations across the region.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is unveiling new security measures as part of Operation Access.

What we know:

Starting Monday, DART is rolling out Operation Access, a 90-day pilot aimed at making the light rail safer for paying riders.

At the two test sites, Pearl Arts District and West End stations downtown, riders will have to show proof of a valid ticket before heading onto the train platform.

Uniformed enforcement teams will also be stationed at Bachman, Forest Lane, LBJ, Skillman, MLK Jr., and 8th and Corinth.

DART says what it learns over the next 90 days will help decide whether fare checkpoints like these should expand to stations across the region.

What they're saying:

Transit officials say Operation Access is a long-term strategy for modernizing fare enforcement.

"At its core, Operation Access is about creating the transit experience our riders deserve," DART Chief of Police Charles Cato said. "When customers see a consistent security presence, know that fares are being checked, and feel confident that everyone is following the same rules, it creates a safer and more comfortable environment for everyone."

DART President and CEO Nathaniel P. Ford, Sr. noted that the agency is collecting critical data that will help shape the next generation of rail security.

One rider supported the new barriers, telling FOX 4 that safety comes first.

"Like you said, loiterers, you know, that's not good. That's not good at all," the rider said.