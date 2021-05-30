Vehicles crash into Fort Worth business
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulted in two vehicles crashing into a Fort Worth business.
Few details have been released about what led up to the crash in the 3500 block of Hemphill Street, but investigators said there were three vehicles involved.
The wreck happened just before 4:45 a.m., and two of the vehicle involved crashed into a business, leaving a hole in the building.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Advertisement