'Vax That Thang Up': Juvenile remixes 1999 classic for dating app

article

A song that took over ‘99 into 2000’ is getting a revamp in an effort to get people vaccinated.



BLK, the largest dating app made for Black singles, partnered with rap legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X, turning the iconic rap classic "Back That Thang Up" into a new vaccine anthem called "Vax That Thang Up."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



The video is a pro-vaccination campaign encouraging all to get vaccinated before finding a date.



"Before you find a date, yeah, you gotta wait yeah, you gotta go vaccinate, yeah, in the streets, yeah," the song stated.



The music video is fun, along with the message of making sure everyone gets vaccinated.

Juvenile told TMZ, "he wanted to do something positive for his community and to show how much he cares about protecting not only himself but also his family."



BLK said says Black adults under the age of 40 are the most likely group to avoid the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



So, if you’re "feeling freaky all night yeah, you need to vax that thang up."