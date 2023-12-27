Van Zandt County plane crash kills pilot

article

A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Van Zandt County.

The plane went down around 6 p.m. outside a home near Canton, which is about 60 miles southeast of Dallas.

No one else was on board the plane and no one was inside the home when the crash happened.

The Texas Department of Public Safety believes the pilot was aiming for a landing strip but missed by at least 300 feet.

Reports from the area say the plane was coming from Addison.

Federal investigators have not yet confirmed that.