Van Zandt County inmate dies while working with road repair crew

Van Zandt County inmate "Tubby" Harris died after suffering a medical emergency on May 12. Harris was a trustee and was out with a road repair crew at the time. The Texas Rangers are now investigating the cause of his death.



An inmate in the Van Zandt County jail died earlier this month while in custody.

What we know:

According the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on May 12 while Andrew Mark "Tubby" Harris of Grand Saline was out with a road repair crew.

Harris was a trustee, meaning he was allowed to work outside the jail on a voluntary basis.

He suffered a medical emergency on the side of a highway.

Deputies and other inmates provided CPR until paramedics arrived.

Harris was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating his death, the sheriff’s office said.

What they're saying:

"We take the safety of our inmates very seriously, we are certain Mr. Harris will be missed greatly by his friends and family. We pray for comfort for all his loved ones," said Sheriff Kevin Bridger.

What we don't know:

Harris’ cause of death has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about why he was in jail.