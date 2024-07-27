Valley View community still recovering two months after deadly EF-3 tornado

Community members gathered in Denton on Saturday to help support victims affected by the tornado outbreak that flattened the Town of Valley View two months ago.

Ray Fletcher, the Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator, says people are still struggling to clean up, put food on the table and try to regain some normalcy after the deadly EF-3 tornado touched down on May 24.

"There's been a lot of good volunteer help in both the debris, vegetative and the other construction and demolition debris picking that up. But there's still a significant amount out there," said Fletcher.

Fletcher spends a lot of his time in Valley View, where seven people lost their lives.

"There's probably a year or two at least, just to get the physical recovery done for these folks, not to mention the psychological recovery, that that will take forever," he said.

A few neighbors in Denton want to relieve some of that burden.

On Saturday, the nonprofit Love for Kids, Inc. and Huffines car dealerships hosted a fundraiser for the victims of the tornado.

The event at Anderson's Eatery and Distillery had live music, kids games and food.

People were encouraged to bring in donation items and buy raffle tickets for prizes.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"I hope they feel neighborly love. Like, that Denton County is here for them. We’re right down the street," said Jen Littrell, who helped organize the event.

The goal is to raise $25,000 with all the proceeds going directly to those impacted by the tornado.

"It’s not going to stop at this event, we’ll continue to support them as they rebuild their town and their homes,' Littrell said.

Related article

Fletcher says every bit helps.

"Well, the biggest need really is cash. It can be very wisely used to help them in the best way possible that they need help," he said.

There is also the comfort of knowing their neighbors are here for them.

"And you know, it's appreciated, but it's going to be a long recovery process. And we know that, and we just have to remember that and do the best we can," Fletcher said.

Fletcher says the county hopes to have a large portion of the debris removed next month.

A long-term recovery committee was created as well to help those directly impacted get back on their feet.