Texas police chief, officer arrested in credit card fraud investigation

article

The Brief The Valley Mills police chief and an officer were arrested for allegedly using the city's credit card for personal purchases. Investigators discovered both men used the credit card to purchase fuel at gas stations across Johnson County while off-duty. Police Chief Matthew Cantrell and Officer Solomon Omotoya were taken into custody on Feb. 10.



The Valley Mills police chief and an officer were arrested following a credit card fraud investigation into suspicious fuel charges at gas stations across Johnson County.

Investigation into Credit Card Fraud

What we know:

A Valley Mills City Council member contacted the sheriff’s office in mid-January after noticing questionable credit card activity involving the police department.

Investigators determined that both the police chief and an officer used the city’s credit card to purchase fuel at multiple gas stations in Johnson County. Video evidence showed both officials using the Valley Mills city fuel card to buy fuel while off duty for their personal vehicles. The purchases were not authorized under city policy.

Warrants and Arrests

On Feb. 10, investigators obtained warrants for Police Chief Matthew Cantrell and Officer Solomon Omotoya. Both were charged with abuse of official capacity.

The Texas Rangers and FBI arrested Omotoya while he was on duty in Valley Mills. Cantrell was taken into custody at his home in Johnson County.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much was spent on the credit card or how many times it was fraudulently used.