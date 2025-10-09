Ex-police chief charged for fueling wife's car with city credit card
VALLEY MILLS, Texas - A former North Texas police chief and a former officer were arrested and charged with multiple counts of fraud and theft after allegedly using a city credit card to purchase fuel for their personal and wives' vehicles.
What we know:
Former Valley Mills Police Chief Matthew Cantrell and former police officer Solomon Omotoya were indicted on charges stemming from the unauthorized use of the city of Godley’s credit card on Oct. 1, according to the city of Godley.
Matthew Cantrell was charged with one count of Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirements.
Solomon Omotoya faces four counts, including Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirements, Theft of Property ($2,500 - $30,000), Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, and Abuse of Official Capacity ($2,500 - $30,000).
Both Cantrell and Omotoya turned themselves in to Bosque County authorities on October 8, 2025. None of the charges were approved by the city.
The backstory:
The investigation began in March after officials discovered multiple videos showing Cantrell filling his personal car using the city's credit card. Later videos also showed him fueling his wife's car with the card. Cantrell was reportedly not wearing his official police uniform during these instances.
Further investigation revealed that Cantrell failed to answer dispatchers during these times. When comparing city payroll time sheets with off-duty work records, investigators found that Cantrell had reported being on duty while simultaneously working a separate security job more than two hours from Valley Mills.
While specific details regarding Omotoya’s arrest are limited, police confirmed he was taken into custody while on duty in Valley Mills. His charges are also based on video footage obtained by police showing him using the city's credit card on multiple occasions.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the city of Godley and multiple police reports from the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.