The Department of Justice released its full report into the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Thursday.

The nearly 600-page report details the ‘cascading failures’ of the first responders on May 24, 2022, who waited more than an hour to confront the shooter.

The report talks about the vast array of problems from failed communication and leadership, to the inadequate training and technology used by police.

Read the full report here:

Uvalde School Shooting Victims

19 Robb Elementary students were killed in the shooting.

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Rojelio Torres, 10

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Eliahana 'Elijah Cruz' Torres, 10

Eliana 'Ellie' Garcia, 9

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Jacklyn "Jackie" Cazares, 9

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11

Jose Flores Jr, 10

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10

Tess "Tessy" Marie Mata, 10

Maranda Gail Mathis, 11

Layla Salazar, 10

Fourth-grade co-teachers 48-year-old Irma Garcia and 44-year-old Eva Mireles were also killed. Family members said at the time both died trying to protect their students.