Uvalde CISD superintendent announces retirement after entire district police department is suspended

The superintendent of the Uvalde school district is expected to retire following the suspension of the school district’s entire police department last week.

All activities and officers were suspended within the Uvalde CISD police department on Friday.

Shortly after that news came out, Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement in a staff memo.

The announcement comes on the heels of more controversy within the district after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in May.

The delayed police response to that shooting is still under investigation.

It was revealed last week that the district’s police department hired an officer who was among the first state troopers to respond to the shooting.

Crimson Elizondo is one of at least five troopers currently under investigation for their actions that day.

The district fired her after it became public and then suspended the entire police department, citing "concerns with department operations."

Harrell has worked for Uvalde CISD for three decades and became superintendent in 2018.

The school board will consider its options and a leadership transition plan at Monday night’s meeting.