UT Dallas cuts Track & Field, Cross-Country programs citing budget, facility issues

The Brief UT Dallas is cutting its men's and women's indoor/outdoor track & field and cross-country programs for the 2025-2026 academic year. The decision is due to budget constraints and a lack of on-campus facilities. Affected student-athletes will keep their scholarships if they stay at UT Dallas, and the university will help those who want to transfer.



What we know:

The University of Texas at Dallas has decided to discontinue their indoor and outdoor track & field programs, along with their cross-country program. Both sports are discontinued for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The decision comes just weeks before the Fall semester, giving student-athletes nowhere to run this season, unless they are able to transfer to another school.

Student-athletes were sent the following document when made aware of the news.

What they're saying:

The following statement is attributed to Angela Marin, UT Dallas director of athletics:

"UT Dallas has decided to discontinue men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field and men’s and women’s cross-country, effective for the 2025-2026 academic year, because of ongoing budget constraints and a lack of on-campus facilities. We recognize the disappointment this decision brings to our student athletes and the impact on their experience at UT Dallas.



Affected student athletes will retain their athletic scholarships for 2025-2026 should they choose to remain at UT Dallas to continue their academic work. For those who wish to continue athletics participation elsewhere, our staff will provide support and services to assist in the transfer portal process."