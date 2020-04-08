UT Austin moves all summer orientation sessions online due to COVID-19

The University of Texas at Austin says it has decided to move all its summer orientation sessions online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university announced the changes Wednesday, saying that all sessions from June to August will be changing from in-person experiences.

"Your safety and well-being are our main priority," said New Student Services in a letter to incoming students. "We also realize that these are unprecedented times filled with dynamic changes."

Incoming students will be receiving an email about the new online format and additional communication on how to complete online orientation as their scheduled session approaches.

New Student Services also says they will be expanding opportunities for incoming students to virtually interact with other students throughout the summer.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Attention incoming Longhorns:

We are excited for you to join the Longhorn family and orientation is the start of the journey. Orientation is required for all incoming fall admitted students and is designed to provide you with information about academic resources, campus resources and how to register for classes.

Due to the ongoing concerns of COVID-19, we have decided it is in the best interest of our incoming students and their families to transition all new student orientation sessions (June through August 2020) from in-person experiences to an online format. Your safety and well-being are our main priority. We also realize that these are unprecedented times filled with dynamic changes. We want to keep you as informed as possible regarding your online orientation, so we have updated our website with helpful information.

Please review the frequently asked questions web page for more information. Students will receive an email about the new online format and additional communication in the future about how to complete online orientation as your scheduled session nears.

We know you are excited to start connecting with other students and we are expanding opportunities for you to virtually interact with other Longhorns throughout the summer. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact us at nss@austin.utexas.edu. To view all New Student Services programming updates as a result of COVID-19, visit this page.

Thank you and hook' em

New Student Services

