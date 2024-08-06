UT-Arlington to open new campus in west Fort Worth

The University of Texas at Arlington announced a big expansion with a new campus planned for Fort Worth.

The University of Texas System's board of regents approved the plan to buy 51 acres near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 30 in far west Fort Worth.

The campus in the Walsh Ranch Development will serve more than 10,000 students.

Known as UTA West, it will be the third campus in Fort Worth.

UTA already has a research center in east Fort Worth and a satellite campus in Downtown Fort Worth.

UTA West is expected to welcome students as early as the fall of 2028.