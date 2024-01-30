UT-Arlington back to normal after false bomb scare

article

The University of Texas at Arlington will be back to normal operations Tuesday following a bomb scare that forced several evacuations.

Campus police said they received several threats on Monday.

They cleared four residence halls and apartments on campus.

Investigators found the threats were not credible and allowed residents to return home late Monday night.

All campus operations will return to normal on Tuesday.

UTA is offering mental health and counseling services for anyone who needs them following the scare.