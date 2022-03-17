USW golf team members who survived crash continuing to recover

The two members of a New Mexico college golf team who survived a crash in West Texas Tuesday night, which resulted in the deaths of nine people, are continuing to recover.

University of the Southwest Provost Dr. Ryan Tipton spoke Thursday and said both students-athletes were stable at the hospital, but there is no timetable on when they could be released. He added that one of them was even able to eat some chicken noodle soup.

The crash happened on a two-lane highway in Andrews County, as the University of the Southwest golf team was returning from a tournament to their campus in New Mexico, near the Texas border.

The van they were traveling was struck head on by a pickup truck.

Head coach Tyler James was among those who were killed, along with six student-athletes: Mauricio Sanchez, 19, of Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackckson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal.

The two students who survived were 19-year-old Dayton Price and 20-year-old Hayden Underhill, both of Canada. They were taken to a Lubbock hospital.

The driver of the truck and his 13-year-old passenger both died at the scene.

Stone, a freshman, had just graduated from Nacona High School in Montague County last year.

"She was just a great, great kid. She always had a smile on her face, you just wanted to be around her," Heather Nobile said of Stone. "But it’s so obvious in our community how much she was loved by everyone."

Nobile is a family friend, and one of Stone's former grade school teachers and coaches.

Raines also had ties to North Texas. She was born in Denton and grew up in Fort Stockton.

Federal safety investigators are also set to provide an update Thursday on the crash.