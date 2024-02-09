Usher tour adds second Dallas show, other new dates due to 'overwhelming demand'

Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, Usher is adding several new tour dates, including a second stop in Dallas.

Usher's 'PAST PRESENT FUTURE' tour was announced earlier this week, but the singer said several new dates were added due to "overwhelming demand."

Initially, Usher was only going to stop at the American Airlines Center for a show on Oct. 4. Now, there will be a second concert there on Oct. 5.

The singer also added a second Austin date on Oct. 8.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 12, one day after his Super Bowl Haltime Show in Las Vegas.

Usher Tour Dates 2024