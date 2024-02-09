Usher tour adds second Dallas show, other new dates due to 'overwhelming demand'
DALLAS - Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, Usher is adding several new tour dates, including a second stop in Dallas.
Usher's 'PAST PRESENT FUTURE' tour was announced earlier this week, but the singer said several new dates were added due to "overwhelming demand."
Initially, Usher was only going to stop at the American Airlines Center for a show on Oct. 4. Now, there will be a second concert there on Oct. 5.
The singer also added a second Austin date on Oct. 8.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 12, one day after his Super Bowl Haltime Show in Las Vegas.
Usher Tour Dates 2024
- Aug 20, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- Aug 21, Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- Aug 23, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 24, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 27, Boston, MA, TD Garden
- Aug 30, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- Aug 31, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- Sep 2, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 3, Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 6, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 7, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 9, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 10, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Sep 12, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 13, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 17, Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- Sep 18, Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- Sep 21, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 22, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 24, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 25, Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- Sep 28, Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- Sep 29, Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- Oct 4, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- Oct 5, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- Oct 7, Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX
- Oct 8, Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX
- Oct 11, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 12, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 14, Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- Oct 17, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 18, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 20, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- Oct 22, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- Oct 23, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- Oct 25, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Oct 26, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- Oct 28, Chicago, IL, United Center
- Oct 29, Chicago, IL, United Center
- Oct 31, Chicago, IL, United Center