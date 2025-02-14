VA is latest department to face budget cuts amid Trump's cost-cutting mission

The Brief More than 1,000 workers across the VA were laid off this week as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue their efforts to cut wasteful government spending. All the workers laid off this week were probationary employees not belonging to a union and not assigned to so-called "mission-critical positions." VA Secretary Doug Collins has been adamant that these changes will not impact direct services. He argues the $98 million a year it saves will be redirected to better enhance customer service. Major General James Williams is a retired Marine commander who now lives in North Texas. He says he supports the notion of reforming the VA system but thinks it should start from the top down.



President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's mission to slash wasteful government spending has now hit the Department of Veterans Affairs.

More than 1,000 workers across the VA were laid off this week in the name of efficiency.

And while the department insists it will not impact health care, benefits or services, North Texas veterans’ advocates say cuts to the agency can become a slippery slope.

What we know:

All of the 1,000+ VA workers laid off this week were probationary employees not belonging to a union and not assigned to so-called "mission-critical positions."

VA Secretary Doug Collins has been adamant that these changes will not impact direct services.

He argues the $98 million a year it saves will be redirected to better enhance customer service.

"We’re actually giving and improving services in our veterans benefits administration," he said. "They’re actually clearing cases quicker."

Big picture view:

The move is part of a sweeping reform by the Trump administration to shrink the overall federal workforce and make it more effective.

Local perspective:

Major General James Williams is a retired Marine commander who now lives in North Texas. He says he supports the notion of reforming the VA system but thinks it should start from the top down.

"The question is, do we need all the infrastructure? I’d say no," he said. "I think, and I’ve said this to other secretaries of the VA, I think I can come to Washington, D.C., and trim 30% out of your headquarters and be much more efficient."

Williams worries for a department that is already notorious for failing so many of its clients, eliminating entry-level jobs isn’t necessarily the best solution for saving some cash.

"At the end of the day, how effective is the government going to be? We still need to know, are the people who are going to be there, are they still going to be able to do the programs they need to do? Are the skilled and trained enough to do them?" he said.

What they're saying:

The VA says the latest changes will allow the department to refocus on its core mission of providing the best possible care and benefits to veterans and their families.