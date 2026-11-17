The Brief An international health organization has officially revoked the United States’ measles elimination status, which it had held since 2000. Nationwide cases have surged to 5,412 this year—the highest since 1991—including 192 reported cases in Texas. Local health officials blame declining vaccination rates and say regaining elimination status will likely take multiple years.



Since the year 2000, measles has been considered eliminated in the United States.

But that distinction is no more. An international health organization has revoked the country’s measles elimination status.

Measles in the U.S.

By the numbers:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 5,412 measles cases nationwide so far this year. That’s more than double last year’s numbers and the highest number of cases since 1991.

As of September, 192 cases have been reported in Texas. Of those, there were seven cases in North Texas, including six in Rockwall County and one in Dallas.

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What they're saying:

Dallas County Health Director Philip Huang called it crazy that the country is still dealing with measles in 2026.

He blamed a decline in vaccinations, which he said is the most effective tool for keeping the highly contagious disease away.

"Yes, I mean, it will take a lot of work to bring back and probably take multiple years to regain that status," he said. "It’s been due to multiple reasons. I mean, you know there’s been sort of politicization of vaccines in general. We’ve seen mixed messages coming from the federal level and then we’ve also seen locally a lot of fear among some of our population regarding the ICE raids and things like that. And people don’t want to come out."

Dr. Huang stressed the importance of vaccinations, especially for children.

The measles virus, paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Local perspective:

Most of the measles cases in Texas have been among the unvaccinated population.

Last year, Texas was part of a major measles outbreak with two unvaccinated children dying.