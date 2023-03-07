US issues 'do not travel' warning for Mexico

As spring break travel gets underway, U.S. authorities have issued its highest-level warning against traveling to parts of Mexico.

This comes after the FBI announced four U.S. citizens were kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros. Two of the Americans were killed and the other two found alive after the violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video.

A relative of one of the victims said the four had traveled together from the Carolinas, entering from Brownsville, Texas, so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a doctor in Matamoros, where Friday’s kidnapping took place. The FBI said that the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

"All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the office said.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said the four were found in a wooden shack, where they were being guarded by a man who was arrested. Villarreal said the captive Americans had been moved around by their captors, and at one point were taken to a medical clinic "to create confusion and avoid efforts to rescue them."

Villareal said the wounded American, Eric Williams, had been shot in the left leg and the wound was not life threatening. The survivors were taken to Valley Regional Medical Center with an FBI escort, the Brownsville Herald reported. A spokesperson for the hospital referred all inquiries to the FBI.

The U.S. citizens were found in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Tecolote on the way to the Gulf coast known as "Bagdad Beach," according to Tamaulipas state chief prosecutor Irving Barrios.

Matamoros is located in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, which is included in the travel warning along with Guerrero, Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, and Zacatecas.

However, officials said because Matamoros is a border city, U.S. citizens who live in Brownsville or elsewhere in Texas frequently cross the border to visit family, go to medical appointments, or shop. It also serves as a crossing point for people traveling deeper into Mexico, according to officials.

Matamoros is notorious for warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel , and the violence has become so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert following the kidnapping.

For years, a night out in Matamoros was also part of the "two-nation vacation" for spring breakers flocking to Texas’ South Padre Island. But increased violence there over the past 10 to 15 years frightened away much of that business.

In January, 33-year-old California public defender Elliot Blair was found dead in Rosarito during a one-year wedding celebration with his wife. A Mexican prosecutor described Blair's death as an unfortunate accident, saying he fell off the hotel's balcony after ingesting a significant amount of alcohol. Blair's family, however, does not believe he was intoxicated and fell. They believe he was the victim of a brutal crime. Blair's autopsy report performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged. The results contradict statement from authorities indicating Blair died from a fall from a balcony at the Rosarito Beach resort where the couple was staying, the family's lawyer said.

