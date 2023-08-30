UPS driver dies after working in North Texas heat

An autopsy will determine if the summer heat played a role in the death of a North Texas UPS worker.

Christopher Begley died Monday.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t yet determined his official cause of death.

But for UPS workers who have complained about things like dehydration and exhaustion working in the Texas heat, it’s a no-brainer.

The local Teamsters union representing UPS workers posted a picture of Begley on its Facebook page, saying he had been a package car driver for 28 years and worked out of the UPS hub in McKinney.

A statement from UPS said he reported feeling sick while on the job last Wednesday. The temperature reached 103 degrees that day.

The company said it responded to his location and made sure he had water. He was offered medical attention but denied it and opted to go home for the day instead.

UPS said it learned he was in the hospital on Sunday. Begley died the next day.

His death will no doubt add pressure on his company, which has been heavily scrutinized for not protecting its employees from the elements.

UPS said it trains its people to recognize the symptoms of heat stress and responds immediately to any requests for help.

It added it is cooperating with the authorities as they continue to investigate Begley’s cause of death.