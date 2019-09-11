UNT students host stair climb to honor those lost on 9/11

Some University of North Texas students are marking the anniversary of Sept. 11, a tragic day that happened before most were even in elementary school.

The students will climb 110 flights of stairs at Apogee Stadium Wednesday morning to honor the men and women who gave their lives during the attacks.

It’s the same amount of stairs hundreds of first responders faced when they rushed into the World Trade Center buildings in 2011.

They said it’s a big honor for them to remember their lives and the sacrifices they made trying to help the victims of the attack.

“It’s really just paying remembrance to those who gave their lives on 9/11. The whole reason why we want to climb the flights of stairs just like they did is so we can pay our respects to the selfless acts they did on that day,” said Cody Devan, an ROTC member participating in the event.

Devan said he can only imagine what they went through on that day.

“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to do this and just face a little bit of what they could have,” he said. “Being able to climb the flights just like they did is an unreal experience.”

The event will also raise money to continue to help emergency responders and military members through the Wounded Warrior Project.