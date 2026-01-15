UNT joins colleges offering tuition-free education to some Texans

article

The University of North Texas is now offering free in-state tuition to families making less than $100,000 annually.

They're calling it the North Texas Promise Program, and it's the latest income-driven tuition exemption program for Texas residents.

UNT offers free schooling

What we know:

The North Texas Promise Program launches in Fall 2026, the school announced Tuesday, giving first-time freshmen living in Texas the opportunity to earn a bachelor's degree without paying for classes.

Students who meet the criteria for the program will automatically be considered, and won't need to submit a separate application.

Students are encouraged to apply by the end of January to allow for processing before the Feb. 15 deadline.

Who qualifies:

Qualifying students must come from families making less than $100,000 total annually.

Students must be withing the top 25 percent of their high school class.

Students must have financial need or be eligible for the Federal Pell Grant.

Students must be admitted to UNT for the Fall 2026 semester and have a valid FAFSA on file by Feb. 15, 2026.

What we don't know:

UNT did not announce how they'll be funding the new program.

What they're saying:

"As the largest university in North Texas, UNT has a special responsibility to expand access to transformative educational opportunities across our region and beyond," said UNT President Harrison Keller, Ph.D. "With the North Texas Promise, more outstanding Texas students will be able to access a college education that prepares them to unlock their full potential. I am proud we are able to offer this program grounded in our core values and our commitment to create enduring value for the public good."

"This program is about making a UNT degree attainable for students who have worked hard and earned their place here, but may be uncertain about affordability," said Shannon Goodman, UNT’s vice president for enrollment. "The North Texas Promise gives families clarity and confidence that cost will not stand in the way of a college education."

Texas colleges with free tuition

Big picture view:

The following Texas schools offer tuition assistance, and some even free tuition, to qualifying state residents. Click each school's name to visit their websites and learn more about their income-based grant programs:

Aside from these school-specific programs, there are numerous tuition and fee exemptions offered by the state of Texas to some state residents. Click here to visit the state comptroller's website for more information.