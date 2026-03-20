UNT to close several graduate, undergraduate programs

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The Brief The University of North Texas is cutting or consolidating several graduate and undergraduate degree programs. Changes include phasing out its Linguistics degree plans, as well as shuttering four master's programs and over 20 undergraduate degrees. The school reported a $45 million budget deficit in February, citing a drop in international student enrollment due to visa issues.



In the wake of a $45 million budget deficit, the University of North Texas is closing or consolidating several degree programs.

Degree programs closing

What we know:

UNT announced the closure or consolidation of several graduate and undergraduate degree programs.

Students who were already enrolled in programs that are scheduled to close will be able to complete those degrees as planned. UNT will work with faculty to ensure the change does not affect academic progress.

The biggest change is the closing of degree programs from the Department of Linguistics, which is being merged with its Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures.

Other changes include:

3 master’s programs due to low enrollment (an average of 15 or fewer students per year over the past five years)

1 undergraduate major due to low enrollment as well as relatively lower time to value and higher cost of instruction

25 undergraduate minors that have average enrollments of 20 students or fewer since 2021

21 graduate and 21 undergraduate certificates that have average enrollments below two students per year

UNT's budget deficit

The backstory:

The University of North Texas is now projecting a $45 million deficit, about $14 million larger than projected.

A major factor the university president is pointing to is a sharp decline in one category of master’s degree students, who typically pay more in tuition than in-state students.

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According to the university, it grew rapidly over the last decade in part because of those students. But now shifts in federal immigration policies have made it harder for many international students to enroll and stay in the United States.

"Nobody could have envisioned what was going to be happening in international student enrollments," said Keller.