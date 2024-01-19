UNT Dallas hosts drive-thru food pantry event Friday morning

Volunteers will be out in the cold weather Friday morning as the University of North Texas at Dallas hosts a drive-thru food pantry for families in need.

It’s the first mobile food pantry of the year for UNT Dallas. The goal is to combat food insecurity in southeast Oak Cliff.

Organizers said 2024 began with more and more families struggling to find affordable food. And the CEO of the North Texas Food Bank said the need is even greater than it was during the pandemic.

That’s why the NTFB and UNT Dallas are joining forces every month through April.

"We understand that oftentimes food insecurity can have an impact on their education and in the classroom. So by having these resources, our students know that they don't have to worry about having a meal, especially when it comes to the holidays. So at least once a month, they can come and join us here on campus," said Jose Posada, the director of UNT Dallas's Office of Student Belonging.

Families say they appreciate it.

"I had to take a grandbaby to school and then I saw the line. And I asked a gentleman and he said they help you with food. And I said, ‘Lord, let me stop,’" said Maxine Brooks.

"I'm very appreciative and it helps very much with my grandkids," added Joyce Brown.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on the UNT Dallas campus. It’s free and open to the public until noon or whenever the food runs out.

For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.untdallas.edu/calendar.php#event-details/14968e7d-9edc-49a1-b191-4618e29f7103.