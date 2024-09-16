UNT Dallas hosts event to teach entrepreneurs about franchising opportunities

The Brief UNT Dallas is hosting the first Dallas Franchise Week. Franchise owners, franchisees and hopeful entrepreneurs are coming together for the networking event.



UNT Dallas is hosting the first-ever Dallas Franchise Week to bring together entrepreneurs and those interested in the idea of becoming a franchisee.

Dallas is recognized as the global hub for franchising with many large successful franchise concepts like Wing Stop, European Massage and Fast Signs.

"All of these companies are over $700 million and then we have at least 15 franchise operators that have over $50 million in revenues," said Carlos White, a City of Dallas Franchise Impact Ambassador.

That means franchising can drive economic opportunities, especially in southern Dallas, according to experts.

Irfaan Lalani started with one Little Caesar's 15 years ago. Now he franchises 160 restaurants, with three brands across 13 states.

"I'm here to really talk and promote the idea for young people, for students, for people that are passionate about entrepreneurship to look at our industry as a real career opportunity," said Lalani.

Hiawatha Williams devised a plan to grow his company 20 years ago. Today, Williams Chicken has more than 35 stores, 500 employees and $20 million in revenue.

The franchise system rewards hard workers who want more.

"I need a year so they see everything that's going to happen to them, the taxes and everything that's going on and to see if they'll stay," said Williams.

For future franchise hopefuls, the talks are about learning what it takes.

"It's building that ecosystem so that we can connect and grow and have other start-up and emerging companies learn from the best and also help them grow to scale in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," said White.

A second day of events will be held at UNT Dallas on Tuesday.