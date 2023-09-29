UNT Dallas breaks ground on new STEM facility

The University of North Texas at Dallas broke ground Friday on a $100 million STEM facility. It will be used for instruction, research, and collaboration.

The new facility will have a huge impact on students and staff.

It will be a four-story building that will include 18 to 20 new classrooms.

There will also be nine teaching labs, three research labs, and a large event venue.

UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said students interested in the medical field will easily find resources and support when the new STEM facility opens in a few years.

"This building was years in the making. And it's really a symbol of hope for Southern Dallas and Southern Dallas County because it's going to produce a lot of health care employees," Mong said. "Students will come here, as they already are, trained in the sciences and then go on to medical school, dental school, allied health care fields. It'll only ramp up. This building, four stories of labs on one side, four stories of classrooms on the other, it's gonna be a magnet for the students we serve."

The building will also have multiple study and work areas, faculty and staff offices, and a student STEM center.

It is expected to open for students in the spring of 2026.