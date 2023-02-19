Unmarked Dallas police vehicle involved in crash that critically injured pedestrian

article

A pedestrian is at a local hospital in critical condition after being struck by an unmarked Dallas police vehicle early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just before 3:30 a.m., in the 1400 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.

Few details have been released, but police said the pedestrian was struck by an unmarked police vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The officer stayed at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is continuing. It’s unclear if the officer involved will face charges.