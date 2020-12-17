University Park PD sergeant found dead in East Texas lake

article

The body of a University Park police sergeant was found Thursday morning after he disappeared while duck hunting at an East Texas lake on Wednesday.

Texas Parks and Wildlife divers recovered Sgt. Robert Ramsey's body.

"It's just a shock and it’s something that we're trying to deal with it right now," said UPPD Assistant Chief Jim Savage.

Police say Sgt. Ramsey was last seen alive Wednesday launching his boat at a public ramp on Lake Tawakoni just before noon.

Later in the day, the boat was found adrift five miles away. Officials are trying to determine how he ended up in the water.

Savage says Ramsey leaves behind a wife, two daughters, a stepson and multiple grandchildren.

"I'm gonna miss him because he just knew a lot of stuff and you could ask him just about anything. Not just police work, but he was an avid hunter, avid outdoorsman... it's hard to believe he's gone," Savage said.

Ramsey had been with the University Park Police Department since 2008.